Thursday, August 7, 2025

FDC ANNOUNCES UP TO $6,000 HIRING BONUS FOR NEW HIRE CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS AT SELECT LOCATIONS

 

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) is pleased to announce a $1,000 hiring bonus at select correctional institutions across the state. The hiring bonus adds to the numerous incentives and benefits of becoming a state correctional officer with FDC. Institutions already offering a $5,000 bonus will be adding the hiring bonus as an additional incentive, totaling $6,000.

 

"Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ continued support of public safety, we can provide incentives to those seeking a meaningful career," said Florida Department of Corrections Assistant Deputy Secretary of Institutions Hope Gartman. "There has never been a better time to join our agency and serve the great state of Florida through a career in corrections. Whether you’re just starting out or looking for a new direction, our agency offers stability, purpose, and the resources to succeed.”

 

FDC correctional officers receive a starting salary of $48,620, paid training, high-risk retirement benefits, ample opportunities for career advancement, as well as the array of comprehensive benefits offered to State of Florida employees. 

 

Once officers certified by FDC Criminal Justice Standards & Training Commission, new FDC correctional officers are eligible to receive bonuses at the following institutions: 

 

 

INSTITUTIONS

$1,000 NEW HIRE BONUS

$5,000 RETENTION BONUS

Apalachee CI (Sneads)

X

X

Calhoun CI (Blountstown)

X

 

Columbia CI (Lake City)

X

X

Dade CI (Florida City)

X

 

Florida State Prison (Raiford)

X

X

Franklin CI (Carrabelle)

X

X

Gulf CI (Wewahitchka)

X

X

Hamilton CI (Jasper)

X

X

Jackson CI (Malone)

X

X

Liberty CI (Bristol)

X

X

Mayo CI (Mayo)

X

 

Northwest Florida Reception Center (Chipley)

X

X

Okeechobee CI (Okeechobee)

X

X

Reception and Medical Center (Lake Butler)

X

X

Santa Rosa CI (Milton)

X

 

Suwannee CI (Live Oak)

 

X

Taylor CI (Perry)

X

X

Union CI (Starke)

X

X

Wakulla CI (Crawfordville)

X

X

 

 

To learn more about FDC’s hiring and retention bonuses please see the attached infographic here

 

To learn more about FDC's career opportunities, visit FLDOCJOBS.com.   

###

