FDC ANNOUNCES UP TO $6,000 HIRING BONUS FOR NEW HIRE CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS AT SELECT LOCATIONS
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) is pleased to announce a $1,000 hiring bonus at select correctional institutions across the state. The hiring bonus adds to the numerous incentives and benefits of becoming a state correctional officer with FDC. Institutions already offering a $5,000 bonus will be adding the hiring bonus as an additional incentive, totaling $6,000.
"Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ continued support of public safety, we can provide incentives to those seeking a meaningful career," said Florida Department of Corrections Assistant Deputy Secretary of Institutions Hope Gartman. "There has never been a better time to join our agency and serve the great state of Florida through a career in corrections. Whether you’re just starting out or looking for a new direction, our agency offers stability, purpose, and the resources to succeed.”
FDC correctional officers receive a starting salary of $48,620, paid training, high-risk retirement benefits, ample opportunities for career advancement, as well as the array of comprehensive benefits offered to State of Florida employees.
Once officers certified by FDC Criminal Justice Standards & Training Commission, new FDC correctional officers are eligible to receive bonuses at the following institutions:
To learn more about FDC’s hiring and retention bonuses please see the attached infographic here.
To learn more about FDC's career opportunities, visit FLDOCJOBS.com.
###
Thursday, August 7, 2025
FDC ANNOUNCES UP TO $6,000 HIRING BONUS FOR NEW HIRE CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS AT SELECT LOCATIONS
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment