Fins Up on the Forgotten Coast Music Fest
5 Days left before the Fins Up on the Forgotten Coast Music Fest on Labor Day weekend in Eastpoint, Apalachicola, Carrabelle, and St George Island, Florida.
This is the largest music fest ever on the Forgotten Coast - celebrating Florida's Jimmy Buffett Day. 15 Trop Rock Acts from all over the US performing 49 shows across 7 local venues in 3 days.
Venues are Eastpoint Beer Company, Red Pirate Family Grill & Oyster bar, Apalachicola Yacht Club, FatDaddy's Smokehouse and Grill, Mango Mike’s, High Five Dive Bar, and Carrabelle Crooked River Lighthouse.
This is a FREE event with donations being accepted, going to our local school music program to help start up the high school marching band program!!
Check out the complete event website at "https://trinityis.quickbase.com/nav/app/bqaqzfd77/action/showpage?pageid=7"
Plan your weekend getaway to come here and party with Parrot Heads from all over! You can find lodging options, artist bios, a full schedule, pre-buy merchandise like shirts, custom logoed straw hats, koozies, and you can even donate on the above website.
This is a can’t-miss event of Jimmy Buffett's beachy style of music all three days. Come relax with us while enjoying the Forgotten Coast and all it has to offer!! Even if you can’t make it, please consider making a small donation on our website above to help start the high school marching band program. 100% of your donation will go to the school music program. Music is such an integral part of our children’s lives - improving grades, literacy, discipline, and more.
Be a part of this in any way you can! Come and join us "Party with a Purpose!" Phins Up!! This event is funded in part by the Franklin County TDC.
Forgotten Coast Parrot Heads
#FinsupFC
