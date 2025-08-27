Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Gulf Counties

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF

Environmental Protection


Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400

Ron DeSantis

Governor


Jay Collins

Lt. Governor


Alexis A. Lambert

Secretary

Permitting Application Subscription Service

Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com

  Profile Name: Oyster Radio

Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: NEWTON MAINTENANCE DREDGE
Location Id: 464003
Location Name: NEWTON PROPERTY
County: Franklin
Application Number: 464003-002

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: NEWTON PROPERTY
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: WILLIS LANDING TRANSFER
Location Id: 410166
Location Name: CAUSEY DHL BROTHERS RIVER & CREEKS
County: Gulf
Application Number: 410166-008

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: CAUSEY DHL BROTHERS RIVER & CREEKS
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: WILLIS - NEW LANDING SITE
Location Id: 410166
Location Name: CAUSEY DHL BROTHERS RIVER & CREEKS
County: Gulf
Application Number: 410166-009

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: CAUSEY DHL BROTHERS RIVER & CREEKS
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Domestic Wastewater Collection/Transmission System
Project Name: WINDMARK BEACH N PHASE 3 MR
Location Id: 386049
Location Name: WINDMARK BEACH NORTH (MULTIPLE PHASES)
County: Gulf
Application Number: 386049-007

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300



