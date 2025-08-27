Franklin County is looking for two residents to serve on the
county's planning and zoning and adjustment board.
The seven-member board serves as the Planning and Zoning
commission and hears building applications and also serves as the Board of
Adjustment and hears variance requests.
It generally meets once a month in Apalachicola.
They need one at-large member and one member from District 4,
which is the area west of Apalachicola represented by Commissioner Amison.
Anyone interested in learning more about the board and what
is required to serve should contact county coordinator Michael Moron at michael@franklincountyflorida.com
If you are interested in serving, you should contact your
county commissioner.
