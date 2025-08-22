Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith said if all goes well, he will a needed kidney transplant next month.
Last December, Sheriff Smith said that he was facing kidney disease – he made the announcement publicly to stop rumors that he was battling cancer.
He said, at the time, that doctors did not know whet caused the disease, but said it could have been something he was exposed to while working as a fire investigator.
He told the county commission on Wednesday that he spoke with the Mayo clinic this week, and the transplant he needs will likely go forward next month.
He thanked everyone for their prayers – and said keep the prayers coming.
