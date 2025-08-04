Franklin County’s youth soccer
program is getting ready for a new season.
The program is signing up
children aged 4 to 12 to play this year.
Registrations will be held
through the month of August.
Registrations will be held at
local schools as well as on certain dates at the DW Wilson Sports complex in
Apalachicola.
Or you can pick up and drop off
registration forms at at any Centennial Bank location.
The cost to play is 60 dollars
for the first child and 55 dollars for additional children.
The last day to register is
Saturday, August the 31st.
The soccer program is also
looking for adults to serve as coaches, referees, volunteers and team sponsors.
Team sponsorships are 300
dollars.
If you would like to help, call
Betty Sasnett at 850-653-7598 for more information.
https://www.facebook.com/FranklinCountyYouthSoccer
