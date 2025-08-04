Monday, August 4, 2025

Franklin County’s youth soccer program is getting ready for a new season

The program is signing up children aged 4 to 12 to play this year.

 

Registrations will be held through the month of August.

 

Registrations will be held at local schools as well as on certain dates at the DW Wilson Sports complex in Apalachicola.

 

Or you can pick up and drop off registration forms at at any Centennial Bank location.

 

The cost to play is 60 dollars for the first child and 55 dollars for additional children.

 

The last day to register is Saturday, August the 31st.

 

The soccer program is also looking for adults to serve as coaches, referees, volunteers and team sponsors.

 

Team sponsorships are 300 dollars.

 

If you would like to help, call Betty Sasnett at 850-653-7598 for more information.

 

