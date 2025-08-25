Governor Ron DeSantis last week reappointed three members to the Northwest Florida Water Management District.
The Northwest Florida Water Management District is a 9-member board which oversees water issues across North Florida from the St. Marks River Basin in Jefferson County to the Perdido River in Escambia County.
The governor reappointed Ted Everett, Jerry Pate and George Roberts to the board.
Everett is from Washington County and is the Owner and Operator of Hard Labor Creek Plantation.
Pate is a former professional golfer and is a member of the Florida Sports Hall of Fame.
He is now the Owner of Jerry Pate Turf & Irrigation and Jerry Pate Design, Inc.
George Roberts is the Vice President of Roberts & Roberts, Inc., who also serves as a member of the Florida Transportation Builders’ Association.
These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
The Northwest Florida Water Management District is a 9-member board which oversees water issues across North Florida from the St. Marks River Basin in Jefferson County to the Perdido River in Escambia County.
The governor reappointed Ted Everett, Jerry Pate and George Roberts to the board.
Everett is from Washington County and is the Owner and Operator of Hard Labor Creek Plantation.
Pate is a former professional golfer and is a member of the Florida Sports Hall of Fame.
He is now the Owner of Jerry Pate Turf & Irrigation and Jerry Pate Design, Inc.
George Roberts is the Vice President of Roberts & Roberts, Inc., who also serves as a member of the Florida Transportation Builders’ Association.
These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment