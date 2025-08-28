Gulf red snapper private recreational fall season opens Sept. 1

Florida’s 2025 Gulf private recreational red snapper fall season is open to those fishing from private recreational vessels or state-permitted charter vessels that do not have a federal reef fish permit. State-permitted charter vessels without a federal reef fish permit will be limited to harvesting in Florida Gulf state waters only.
The fall season will include the following dates:
- Sept. 1–14
- Sept. 19–21
- Sept. 26–28
- Oct. 3–5
- Oct. 10–12
- Oct. 17–19
- Oct. 24–26
- Oct. 31–Nov. 2
- Nov. 7–9
- Nov. 11 (Veterans Day)
- Nov. 14–16
- Nov. 21–23
- Nov. 27–30 (Thanksgiving weekend)
- Dec. 5–7
- Dec. 12–14
- Dec. 19–21
- Dec. 25–28 (Christmas weekend)
Florida’s ability to offer this season is made possible by the data-driven management approach of the Florida State Reef Fish Survey and angler participation in SRFS.
Anyone fishing for red snapper from a private recreational vessel — in state or federal waters — must be registered as a State Reef Fish Angler (with annual renewal), even if exempt from fishing license requirements. This free designation is in addition to your fishing license. Registration is available at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment