Thursday, August 28, 2025

Gulf red snapper private recreational fall season opens Sept. 1


Florida’s 2025 Gulf private recreational red snapper fall season is open to those fishing from private recreational vessels or state-permitted charter vessels that do not have a federal reef fish permit. State-permitted charter vessels without a federal reef fish permit will be limited to harvesting in Florida Gulf state waters only.

The fall season will include the following dates:

  • Sept. 1–14
  • Sept. 19–21
  • Sept. 26–28
  • Oct. 3–5
  • Oct. 10–12
  • Oct. 17–19
  • Oct. 24–26
  • Oct. 31–Nov. 2
  • Nov. 7–9
  • Nov. 11 (Veterans Day)
  • Nov. 14–16
  • Nov. 21–23
  • Nov. 27–30 (Thanksgiving weekend)
  • Dec. 5–7
  • Dec. 12–14
  • Dec. 19–21
  • Dec. 25–28 (Christmas weekend)

Florida’s ability to offer this season is made possible by the data-driven management approach of the Florida State Reef Fish Survey and angler participation in SRFS.

Anyone fishing for red snapper from a private recreational vessel — in state or federal waters — must be registered as a State Reef Fish Angler (with annual renewal), even if exempt from fishing license requirements. This free designation is in addition to your fishing license. Registration is available at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment