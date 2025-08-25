If you own property within the unincorporated areas of Franklin County you should soon receive an amended TRIM notice in the mail.
The property Appraisers office said there was a minor mistake on some of the original TRIM notices forms that were mailed on August 12th.
The amended TRIM notice only affects people in the unincorporated areas of the county – people within Apalachicola, Carrabelle, Dog Island, Alligator Point, or who live within the Eastpoint Water and Sewer District will not receive an update notice.
TRIM Stands for “Truth in Millage” - The notices are being mailed from the Property Appraisers office this month.
TRIM notices inform taxpayers of the proposed millage rates set by local taxing authorities as well as the dates, times and locations of public budget hearings.
The TRIM Notice is not a bill, but rather an estimate of your taxes based on the proposed tax rates by taxing authority, your property value and exemptions.
If you have not received your TRIM notice by the end of the month, you should contact the Property Appraisers Office to make sure yours is being sent to the proper address.
