Monday, August the 11th was 811 day, a chance for
utilities to remind people to call 811 before you dig.
There are a lot of outdoor projects in the spring
and summer meaning more people are digging around their property.
An 811 call, which is the federally designated
call-before-you-dig number, notifies affected utility companies to dispatch
crews to mark the location of underground utility lines.
Utility markings show those who dig the
approximate location of underground lines to help prevent damage to utility
lines.
In Florida, 811 accepts calls from 7:00 a.m. to
5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday and is managed by the Sunshine State One Call
Center, a nonprofit corporation.
It’s recommended that residents call 811 two full
business days before beginning their digging project.
For more information on the “call 811 before you
dig” campaign, visit https://www.sunshine811.com/
