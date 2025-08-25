Paddy's Raw Bar will host its 12th annual Pork off for the Pink Out fundraiser on Labor Day - Registration deadline is TOMORROW!

Paddy's Raw Bar will host its 12th annual Pork off for the Pink Out fundraiser on Labor Day, September the 1st and they are looking for grill masters to compete.
The registration deadline is tomorrow, so please sign up as soon as you can.
The Pork Off for the Pink Out is a local BBQ cook-off and if you want to take part, you need to register by August 26th.
You can register at Paddy's Raw Bar on East Pine Avenue on St. George Island.
The cost to compete is 50 dollars, and the money benefits Franklin Needs Inc. to provide financial assistance for those fighting breast cancer in Franklin County.
Even if you don't plan to compete, you are invited to come out to Paddy's Raw Bar on Labor Day where they will have RIB and BBQ plates with sides on sale starting at 11am.
They will also have racks of ribs available for purchase.
And again, if you would like to take part in the cook-off, be sure to contact Paddy's Raw Bar as soon as possible to get signed up.
