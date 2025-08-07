Sunrises and Happy Days! - The E-Newsletter of the City of Mexico Beach

If you see a bomb technician running, follow him!
Tracer bullets work both ways.
If the enemy is in range, so are you.
Never tell the Platoon Sergeant you have nothing to do.
The only time you have too much fuel is when you’re on fire.
Hurry up and wait is a classic military motto.
You know that your landing gear is up and locked when it takes full power to taxi to the terminal.
Boot camp: where the word ‘rest’ means drop and give 20.
Field days: like cleaning, but with more mud.
“Friendly” fire isn’t friendly.
