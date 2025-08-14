Thursday, August 14, 2025

The 2025 Florida Python Challenge has just finished and removed a record number of the invasive snakes from South Florida.

 

More than 930 people participated in the 10-day competition, removing a record 294 invasive Burmese pythons.

 

Participants came from 30 states and Canada.

 

Taylor Stanberry won the $10,000 Ultimate Grand Prize, for removing 60 pythons.

 

The longest python removed in the competition was 15 feet, 11 inches, removed by Michael Marousky.

 

Michael won a1000 dollar prize.

 

Burmese pythons are not native to Florida; they are found primarily in and around the Everglades ecosystem in south Florida where they prey on birds, mammals and other reptiles.

 

A female Burmese python can lay 50 to 100 eggs at a time.

 

Since the year 2000, more than 23,000 Burmese pythons have been removed from the state of Florida.




