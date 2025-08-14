The 2025 Florida Python
Challenge has just finished and removed a record number of the invasive snakes
from South Florida.
More than 930 people
participated in the 10-day competition, removing a record 294 invasive Burmese
pythons.
Participants came from 30
states and Canada.
Taylor Stanberry won the
$10,000 Ultimate Grand Prize, for removing 60 pythons.
The longest python removed in
the competition was 15 feet, 11 inches, removed by Michael Marousky.
Michael won a1000 dollar
prize.
Burmese pythons are not native
to Florida; they are found primarily in and around the Everglades ecosystem in
south Florida where they prey on birds, mammals and other reptiles.
A female Burmese python can
lay 50 to 100 eggs at a time.
Since the year 2000, more than
23,000 Burmese pythons have been removed from the state of Florida.
