The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded a federal grant of just over 2100 dollars to purchase an install portable power stations in county patrol vehicles.
The portable power stations include USB cables, jumper cables, pump tubes and adapters, as well as carry cases for Sheriff’s office patrol units.
The sheriff’s office said the power stations are needed to deal with the significant volume of tourists and traffic, which can lead to congestion—especially when disabled vehicles obstruct the flow of traffic.
The power stations will allow deputies to assist disabled vehicles with changing tires, jumping batteries, and addressing any other needs that may arise to restore traffic flow.
The money is coming through the US Department of Justice Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program, which provides critical funding necessary to support programs ranging from indigent defense, to drug treatment and enforcement.
