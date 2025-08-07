Volunteers are needed to take part in a Florida Horseshoe Crab watch.
In 2015, the Florida Wildlife and Research Institute and the University of Florida launched a citizen science initiative which trained volunteers to assist biologists in surveying, tagging and resighting Florida’s nesting horseshoe crab populations using a standardized scientific protocol.
Current sampling areas include beaches in nearly 20 counties, including Franklin County.
The Bald Point Horseshoe Crab Watch Fall Season begins on September 7th.
Volunteers in the program will be trained to survey and tag horseshoe crabs along Bald Point.
Horseshoe crabs have been around for nearly 450 million years, but their populations have been dwindling because of overfishing and habitat loss.
Their eggs are a food source for animals and birds.
Horseshoe crabs have also proved valuable to human medicine.
Pharmaceutical companies use horseshoe crab blood to ensure intravenous drugs and vaccine injections are bacteria-free and sterile.
Scientists are also using horseshoe crabs in cancer research.
If you would like to learn more about the program or would like to offer your time, contact Rosalyn Killcollins by e-mail at roztally@gmail.com or call her at 850-570-8889.
