Your August Apalachicola River News from the Apalachicola Riverkeeper

Public Meeting on August 12: The USACE Seeks to Return to Dredging on the Apalachicola River
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Mobile District is evaluating the impacts of reinstating dredging on the Apalachicola River. A public meeting will be held virtually on August 12, 2025, 6:00 PM EST.
From the early 1960’s through the early 2000’s, the USACE attempted to maintain a 100-foot wide by nine-foot-deep channel for commercial barge traffic for 90 percent of the year. After more than 40 years, the channel was determined to be economically infeasible and environmentally unsustainable and unacceptable. The Corps’ authorization was denied by the State of Florida in 2005.
No comments:
Post a Comment