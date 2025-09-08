A 16-year-old boy was arrested last week and charged with making a bomb threat toward the Franklin County School.
Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Tony Smith said the teen used snapchat and threatened to bring a bomb to school.
The message was shared around until a parent reported it to the principal.
The teen was arrested on Thursday afternoon after the Sheriff’s office was contacted by the staff of the school – he is now facing charges of electronic threat to commit mass shooting or terroristic threats.
Sheriff Smith is reminding all parents to be aware of what their kids are doing on-line – including who they are talking to and what apps they are using to communicate.
Sheriff Smith added that kids can face severe consequences for on-line behavior including being put in juvenile detention and expulsion from school.
