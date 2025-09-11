Thursday, September 11, 2025

An 82-year-old woman from Wewahitchka died after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 71 Wednesday afternoon.

 

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was traveling in an SUV southbound on State Road 71 just before 3:30 p.m. when her car was rear-ended by a pickup truck driven by a 58-year-old woman from Port St. Joe.

 

The SUV was pushed into the path of a northbound pickup truck driven by a 48-year-old man from Panama City.

 

The passenger side of the SUV was hit by the pickup truck.

 

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

 

The other two individuals involved in the accident were uninjured.




