An
82-year-old woman from Wewahitchka died after a three-vehicle crash on Highway
71 Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was traveling in
an SUV southbound on State Road 71 just before 3:30 p.m. when her car was
rear-ended by a pickup truck driven by a 58-year-old woman from Port St. Joe.
The
SUV was pushed into the path of a northbound pickup truck driven by a 48-year-old
man from Panama City.
The
passenger side of the SUV was hit by the pickup truck.
The
woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.
The other two
individuals involved in the accident were uninjured.
