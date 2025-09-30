Florida State University has
announced a $10 million gift from the Fairholme Foundation in support
of nursing education and healthcare innovation in northwest Florida.
It is the largest gift in FSU College of Nursing history.
It will enable an expansion of the school’s undergraduate
nursing program at FSU’s Panama City campus with the aim of improving
the quality of care while addressing the acute nursing shortage in the region.
The award will provide undergraduate scholarship
opportunities for nursing students from Bay, Walton, and Gulf counties and fund
technology upgrades and faculty research focused on aging populations.
