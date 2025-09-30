Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Florida State University has announced a $10 million gift from the Fairholme Foundation in support of nursing education and healthcare innovation in northwest Florida

It is the largest gift in FSU College of Nursing history.

 

It will enable an expansion of the school’s undergraduate nursing program at FSU’s Panama City campus with the aim of improving the quality of care while addressing the acute nursing shortage in the region.

 

The award will provide undergraduate scholarship opportunities for nursing students from Bay, Walton, and Gulf counties and fund technology upgrades and faculty research focused on aging populations.

 

 




