Forgotten Music Festival Sponsorship- 2025

Don't miss out on the chance to immerse yourself in an incredible musical experience at the Forgotten Music Fest.

Featuring an impressive lineup of artists against an unforgettable backdrop, this festival is the perfect event for music lovers.

 

We offer various ticket options to cater to your festival needs, including our exclusive VIP Passes. Remember, VIP Passes are *only available in advance* and cannot be purchased at the gate, so make sure to grab yours early! With a VIP Pass, you’ll enjoy numerous perks such as admission to the festival site, exclusive upfront seating with provided chairs (or bring your own), complimentary water and snacks, and access to private air-conditioned restrooms. Additionally, you’ll have the unique opportunity to mingle with the artists backstage.

 

Kicking off things on Saturday, October 4, known for his engaging tales and masterful guitar skills, Tim has been a constant presence in local venues, creating an atmosphere that blends background ambiance with captivating entertainment. His performances, filled with anecdotes and melodies, have not only delighted locals but also drawn in visitors, making him a staple in the region's cultural tapestry.

One of the purveyors of North Mississippi Hill Country blues artist. There are only a handful of people still alive who played with masters like R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough. One of them is 68-year-old guitarist Kenny Brown.

A fresh take on Louisiana blues, his unique Cajun-flavored guitar work, alongside his soulful vocals, creates a vibrant and innovative sound that captures the spirit of the twenty-first century.

DETROIT’S QUEEN OF THE BLUES THORNETTA DAVIS 


  • 2023 and 2025 BLUES MUSIC AWARD WINNER FOR SOUL/BLUES ARTIST FEMALE
  • 2024 BLUES MUSIC AWARD NOMINEE
  • 2022 BMA NOMINEE CONTEMPORARY BLUES FEMALE, INSTRUMENTALIST VOCALS
  • 2021 JUS’ BLUES FOUNDATION HONOREE- THE DENISE LASALLE RECORDING OF EXCELLENCE AWARD
  • 2018 $25,000 KRESGE FELLOWSHIP RECIPIENT 


The Shaelyn Band is going to kick off the Forgotten Music Fest on Sunday, October 5

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗲𝗹𝘆𝗻 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗱 is a Florida based band capable of shifting from classic soul blues and funk to rock.

They closed Blues on Reid in March and left everyone wanting more so we brought them back!

Americana group from Port St Joe, Florida, the Forgotten Coast's favorite band!

The Currys blend sharp storytelling with a modern folk sound, pulling you in with rich vocals and easy chemistry.

Piper & The Hard Times

2024 International Blues Challenge Band Winner

2025 Blues Music Award - Best Emerging Artist Album


...they combine the sensibility and flair of vintage blues bands with the entertainment savvy and edge of modern rockers...one of America's premier new blues groups." (Ron Wynn/Nashville Scene) 




