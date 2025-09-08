Forgotten Music Festival Sponsorship- 2025

Don't miss out on the chance to immerse yourself in an incredible musical experience at the Forgotten Music Fest.
Featuring an impressive lineup of artists against an unforgettable backdrop, this festival is the perfect event for music lovers.
We offer various ticket options to cater to your festival needs, including our exclusive VIP Passes. Remember, VIP Passes are *only available in advance* and cannot be purchased at the gate, so make sure to grab yours early! With a VIP Pass, you’ll enjoy numerous perks such as admission to the festival site, exclusive upfront seating with provided chairs (or bring your own), complimentary water and snacks, and access to private air-conditioned restrooms. Additionally, you’ll have the unique opportunity to mingle with the artists backstage.
Secure your tickets today to take advantage of our discounted prices and guarantee your spot at this remarkable event!
