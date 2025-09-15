Monday, September 15, 2025

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

 

Margaret is a 5-yr old Heeler/Catahoula and as sweet as she can be. She is a mellow, easygoing girl who does well with other dogs and loves her time with people. She loves her walks and she weighs 35 pounds, a manageable weight for most people. This sweet middle-aged lady is waiting for her forever people!

 

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.





