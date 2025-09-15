FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Margaret is a 5-yr old Heeler/Catahoula and as
sweet as she can be. She is a mellow, easygoing girl who does well with other
dogs and loves her time with people. She loves her walks and she weighs 35 pounds, a manageable weight for most people. This sweet middle-aged lady is waiting for her forever people!
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for
more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65
in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website
at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
