Governor Ron DeSantis Announces First-Ever Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday

PLANT CITY, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a brand-new Florida Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday, which will run from Monday, September 8, through Wednesday, December 31, 2025. The Governor also announced several sportsman initiatives designed to save Floridians money during the tax holiday.
“We’re committed to helping Floridians keep more of their hard-earned money, and the Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday is one way to do that,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida is a great state for outdoor adventure and exercising your Second Amendment rights, and we’re working to keep it that way.”
"Florida leads the nation in protecting freedom, family, and tradition," said Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins. "This 2nd Amendment Sales Tax Holiday delivers real tax relief for families and ensures Floridians can pass down our values of to the next generation."
“We appreciate Governor DeSantis’ steadfast commitment to these tax-saving measures that benefit all Floridians,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. “I want to encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity and enjoy the outdoors.”
With a consistently low unemployment rate and a AAA credit rating from all major agencies, Florida has maintained one of the lowest per-capita tax burdens in the nation. Earlier this year, Governor DeSantis signed the Fiscal Year 2025–26 budget, which included $2 billion in tax relief, including the permanent repeal of the Business Rent Tax and several targeted sales tax holidays. This year’s tax relief package specifically delivers $450 million in savings through sales tax holidays designed to support Florida families and residents.
The Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday will suspend collection of sales tax on the retail sale of items needed for hunting, fishing, or camping in Florida’s great outdoors. It will allow Floridians to save money on supplies needed to celebrate their Second Amendment rights, including items such as:
- Ammunition
- Bows and Crossbows, as well as accessories
- Firearms including pistols, rifles, and shotguns
- Firearm accessories such as holsters, grips, sights, stocks, and cleaning kits
It will also allow Floridians to save money on supplies needed for other sportsman activities such as camping or fishing, covering items such as:
- Camping lanterns and flashlights for $30 or less
- Camping stoves, hammocks, chairs, and sleeping bags for $50 or less
- Tents for $200 or less
- Bait and tackle up to $5 if sold individually or $10 if packaged together
- Tackle bags and boxes up to $30
- Rods and Reels up to $75 if sold individually or up to $150 if sold in a set
For more information and to view lists of qualifying items, visit: FloridaRevenue.com/
Governor DeSantis also announced that, in addition to several of our state’s shooting sports ranges being free year-round, we are also announcing that during this sales tax holiday, we will further commemorate our constitutional rights as we approach the 250th Anniversary of our Nation’s founding by providing half-priced range passes for various public ranges across the state. Those dates and locations will include:
- Sunday, October 12th (for Columbus Day) at all ranges;
- Saturday, October 25th and Saturday, December 6th at the Tenoroc Shooting Center in Lakeland and the Bay County Shooting Range in Panama City Beach; and
- Saturday, November 22nd (for Thanksgiving) and Saturday, December 20th (for Christmas) at the Triple N. Ranch Shooting Range in St. Cloud and the Palm Beach County Shooting Sports Complex in West Palm Beach.
- Florida will also celebrate America’s veterans and the freedom they have preserved for us by providing FREE range passes to all veterans at all ranges on Sunday, November 9th, in honor of Veterans Day.
Finally, Governor DeSantis announced that, in honor of America250, Florida will be offering the usual $500 “five-year Gold sportsman license” for $250—cutting those costs in honor of the founding of the republic and our constitutional right to bear arms.
