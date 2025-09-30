Gulf Coast State College and Florida State University Partner on the "Connect" Program

Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College (GCSC) and Florida State Panama City are excited to announce the GCSC Connect to FSU Panama City program. This innovative initiative creates a seamless admissions pathway for GCSC students seeking to transfer to FSU Panama City to complete their bachelor’s degree.
The program guarantees admission to FSU Panama City for GCSC students who successfully complete their Associate in Arts (A.A.) degree and meet the admission requirements for their desired academic program. Students participating in the Connect program will receive individualized degree plans, ensuring a smooth and efficient transition.
“We are honored to partner with Gulf Coast in this program. Florida has always been a leader in strong agreements between universities and state colleges. While we have always had a great relationship with GCSC, this agreement will help strengthen that relationship and ensure a seamless transition between the institutions,” said Randy Hanna, the Dean of FSU Panama City.
Connect students will enjoy the same access to academic programs and majors as students who begin their academic journey at FSU Panama City. The program also offers the opportunity for joint academic advising sessions and participation in events on both campuses, fostering a strong sense of community and support from the start.
"The Connect program is a testament to our shared goal of making higher education more accessible. We look forward to assisting our GCSC students in achieving their academic and professional goals," said Glen McDonald, President of Gulf Coast State College. "This partnership strengthens our commitment to student success and provides an incredible opportunity for our community."
The GCSC Connect to FSU Panama City program is open to all students enrolled in an A.A. degree program at Gulf Coast State College.
