Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Gulf Specimen Marine Lab's Spooky Specimens is back!

You’re invited to Gulf Specimen Marine Lab’s 3rd Annual Spooky Specimens—a Halloween celebration where science meets spook-tacular fun!


Step into our lab transformed with festive decorations and a touch of Halloween magic. Meet our resident sea turtles, sharks, and other ocean creatures up close while enjoying hands-on activities that make learning a true adventure for the whole family.


👻 Explore exhibits with costumed staff

🐢 Get eye-to-eye with fascinating marine life

🦀 Celebrate Halloween while supporting marine conservation


Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind event that’s fun, educational, and unforgettable. Gather your crew and make this Halloween a splash!

October 25th from 5-8 PM at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab!﻿

Some photos from our previous spooktacular events!

