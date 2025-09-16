Gulf Specimen Marine Lab's Spooky Specimens is back!

You’re invited to Gulf Specimen Marine Lab’s 3rd Annual Spooky Specimens—a Halloween celebration where science meets spook-tacular fun!
Step into our lab transformed with festive decorations and a touch of Halloween magic. Meet our resident sea turtles, sharks, and other ocean creatures up close while enjoying hands-on activities that make learning a true adventure for the whole family.
Explore exhibits with costumed staff
Get eye-to-eye with fascinating marine life
Celebrate Halloween while supporting marine conservation
Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind event that’s fun, educational, and unforgettable. Gather your crew and make this Halloween a splash!
