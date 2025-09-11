Hunters will be able to apply for Black Bear hunting permits starting on Friday.
Applications for the 2025 regulated bear hunting season will open at 10 a.m. on September 12th and can be submitted through September 22nd.
A bear harvest permit is required to harvest a bear in one of the four selected Bear Harvest Zones from December 6th through the 28th.
A hunting license is also required to hunt bears, unless exempt.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old by October 1st to apply and may apply as many times as they want for $5 per application.
Permits will be distributed by random drawing.
Only one nontransferable permit may be issued per person, and permits will cost $100 for residents and $300 for nonresidents.
No more than 10% of all permits issued will be to nonresidents.
Hunters will be able to submit online applications at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or by completing an application worksheet and presenting it to a license agent or Florida tax collector's office.
