If you have kids in the family who are talented artists, you might want to get them involved in the Florida State-Fish Art Contest.
The contest is being done through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Wildlife Forever.
This annual program invites kids from across Florida to connect with nature and learn about Florida’s native fish and aquatic habitats, while exploring creative art and writing.
Students in kindergarten through twelfth grade can compete in the free contest for a chance to win state and national honors, and prizes.
The deadline to enter is February 28th, 2025.
Winners will be selected in four grade categories, kindergarten through third grade, fourth through sixth grade, seventh through ninth grade and tenth through twelfth grade.
All first-place winners will receive a fishing rod and reel combo, one Create-a-Lure, and have their artwork advance to the national competition.
Their art will also be displayed in FWC offices in Tallahassee, displayed in the FWC’s freshwater or saltwater regulations guide, and they’ll receive a signed certificate by either the Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management Director or the Division of Marine Fisheries Management Director.
In addition, winners in the 10-12 grade bracket will receive 10 t-shirts printed with their artwork to give to family and friends.
Participants can find more information, educational resources and submission guidelines at www.MyFWC.com/FishArt
The contest is being done through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Wildlife Forever.
This annual program invites kids from across Florida to connect with nature and learn about Florida’s native fish and aquatic habitats, while exploring creative art and writing.
Students in kindergarten through twelfth grade can compete in the free contest for a chance to win state and national honors, and prizes.
The deadline to enter is February 28th, 2025.
Winners will be selected in four grade categories, kindergarten through third grade, fourth through sixth grade, seventh through ninth grade and tenth through twelfth grade.
All first-place winners will receive a fishing rod and reel combo, one Create-a-Lure, and have their artwork advance to the national competition.
Their art will also be displayed in FWC offices in Tallahassee, displayed in the FWC’s freshwater or saltwater regulations guide, and they’ll receive a signed certificate by either the Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management Director or the Division of Marine Fisheries Management Director.
In addition, winners in the 10-12 grade bracket will receive 10 t-shirts printed with their artwork to give to family and friends.
Participants can find more information, educational resources and submission guidelines at www.MyFWC.com/FishArt
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment