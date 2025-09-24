Kingsley Hopper of Apalachicola was picked as queen of the 62nd annual Florida Seafood Festival

The Florida Seafood festival has chosen its
queen.
16-year-old Kingsley
Hopper of Apalachicola was picked as this year’s queen of the 62nd
annual Florida Seafood Festival.
Kingsley is the daughter of Carl and Chala Hopper.
Kingsley is a Junior at Port St. Joe High School
where she takes part in varsity sideline cheerleading and Varsity Competition Cheerleading.
She is also active in student government.
As
Miss Florida Seafood, Kingsley will represent the Florida Seafood Festival through
interviews and various appearances on TV, radio and other outlets.
She will officially open the event, which is
held on the first weekend in November.
She will also head up the annual parade.
And along with King Retsyo, she’ll ride in the
front boat during the blessing of the fleet, and oversee the oyster shucking
and oyster eating contests.
The title comes with a 1000-dollar scholarship
from the Florida Seafood Festival.
If you would like to stay up to date on all of
the planned festivities and entertainment for this year’s festival – check out
the official seafood festival website at http://www.floridaseafoodfestival.com.
