Mock is this year's second graduate of Franklin County Adult Education program

The Franklin County Adult Education program is celebrating its most recent success story.
The program is recognizing Hayli Mock of Eastpoint; the second Adult Education Graduate of the 2025-26 School Year.
Over the past year, Hayli has shown a commitment to her education, successfully balancing the responsibilities of full-time employment and being a mom, while working toward her GED/high school diploma.
On September 19th, Hayli completed her final exam and officially earned her diploma.
This year, the Adult Education program expanded by introducing daytime classes in addition to the established jail-based classes.
In late January, the program opened its GED testing site, providing candidates with the opportunity to earn their GED by passing four individual tests.
If you or someone you know is interested in earning a GED/high school diploma through the Franklin County Adult Education Program, you should contact Michelle Richards at the Franklin County District Office at 850-670-2800.
