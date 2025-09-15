Museum Day, Coastal Clean-Up & Vintage Bottle Exhibit

Museum Day
Saturday, September 20ALL THREE CARRABELLE MUSEUMS JOIN TOGETHER
10:00 am - 5:00 pm at
Carrabelle History Museum
The Carrabelle History Museum will join with Carrabelle’s two other history museums on Saturday, September 20 for the annual Museum Day celebration. In honor of this day, Carrabelle History Museum, Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum and Crooked River Lighthouse Museum invite you to Carrabelle FL for special activities and exhibits. Carrabelle History Museum will be open from 10 am–5 pm. Camp Gordon Johnston Museum will be open from 11 am–5 pm. Crooked River Lighthouse will be open from 9 am–5 pm. Guests can also enjoy the Country Farmer’s Market from 9 am-1 pm at Crooked River Lighthouse Park with local crafts, baked goods and area produce. Free admission to all three museums.
This year's theme, "Signals & Stories: Communication Across Time" will explore the signals that shaped our community. The Carrabelle History Museum will focus on storytelling through personal stories, whispered legends, and vintage postcards. Camp Gordon Johnston Museum will feature wartime communication through radio calls, codes, and stories of those who trained here. Crooked River Lighthouse will highlight maritime signals like daymarks, semaphore flags and flashing beacons.
Enjoy hands-on activities and discover how these signals reveal cultural traditions and military valor. This year’s theme uncovers how Carrabelle’s people, places, and artifacts served as beacons—communicating through leadership and legend. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
Carrabelle Coastal Clean-Up
Saturday, September 20
8:30 am - 11:30 am
City Pavilion on Marine Street
The Carrabelle History Museum invites the community to take part in the International Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, September 20 from 8:30–11:30 am
at the City Pavilion on Marine Street
. This worldwide event, sponsored by the Ocean Conservancy, brings people together to care for coastlines and waterways, and Carrabelle is proud to join in.
Volunteers are needed to help clean along the waterfront, grassy public areas, downtown Carrabelle, and beyond. Each participant’s efforts make a real difference in protecting this beautiful piece of paradise.
Supplies will be provided, including T-shirts, gloves, bags, water, and snacks. Volunteers are encouraged to bring extra gloves if available, and it is also recommended to bring a hat, sunscreen, closed-toe shoes, and bug spray.
This is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together, make a visible impact, and show off Carrabelle pride.
Special Exhibit: Stories in Glass - A Vintage Bottle Exhibit
On Display
Wednesday, October 1 thru
Sunday, December 28
The Carrabelle History Museum is pleased to announce a special display featuring vintage bottles of the Forgotten Coast. This exhibit will be on display from Wednesday, October 1 through Sunday, December 28
. This unique exhibit will showcase a wide variety of interesting and historical bottles that tell the story of Franklin County’s heritage, industry, and everyday life. Admission is free, with donations warmly welcomed.
The display will feature Dr. Pierce’s Golden Medical Discovery bottle, found on nearby St. Vincent Island, once part of the estate of Dr. Raymond V. Pierce, a physician and patent medicine maker. His products, such as Dr. Pierce’s Favorite Prescription, Golden Medical Discovery, and Pleasant Pellets, made him a millionaire, with nearly a million bottles shipped each year. He also founded the Pierce Glass Company, which produced bottles for his own medicines and brands like Pond’s Extract and Lydia Pinkham. In 1907, he purchased St. Vincent Island in Franklin County, where he built a private preserve with roads, cottages, and imported game animals, until his death on the island in 1914.
Other highlights of the exhibit include Coca-Cola bottles bottled locally in Apalachicola. The Apalachicola Coca-Cola Bottling Plant, in operation through the late 1970s, is remembered for its classic green glass bottles embossed with “Apalachicola, FLA” on the bottom. Today, these bottles are sought-after collectibles.
Also on display are bottles from the shipwrecked SS Tarpon, including cherry bottles and beer bottles. Visitors will also see medicine bottles once used by local midwife Tillie Miller, local milk bottles, as well as perfume bottles, and other rare glass finds. All of which provide a glimpse into past daily life in Franklin County. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
Do you enjoy programs, event and exhibits from the Carrabelle History Museum? Then join us! Join or renew today as a Member of the Carrabelle History Museum & Carrabelle Historical Society.
Volunteers are needed! In order to hold these fabulous events and keep the museum operating, we depend on volunteers. Please consider being a volunteer today! A few hours of your time would make a huge difference to the Carrabelle History Museum. We have volunteer opportunities in the areas of research, event planning, administration, docent, greeter, event set up, and much more.
Your support is vital for us to continue to offer great cultural programs. Donations may be made securely by credit card or PayPal by clicking here: Donate Online
.
