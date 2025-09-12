Permits for Black Bear hunting permits went on sale today.
The application period for the 2025 regulated bear hunting season continue through September 22nd.
After that, permits will be distributed by random drawing.
A bear harvest permit is required to harvest a bear in one of the four selected Bear Harvest Zones from December 6th through the 28th.
A hunting license is also required to hunt bears, unless exempt.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old by October 1st to apply and may apply as many times as they want for $5 per application.
Only one nontransferable permit will be issued per person, and permits will cost $100 for residents and $300 for nonresidents.
No more than 10% of all permits issued will be to nonresidents.
Hunters can submit online applications at www.GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or fill out an application worksheet and present it to a license agent or Florida tax collector's office.
