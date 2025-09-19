Red tide was found in background concentrations in three water samples taken from Gulf County this week.
The water samples were taken on September the 15th.
Background concentrations were found in water samples taken from mid-St. Joseph Bay, as well as from Black’s Island, east of St. Joseph Bay and from Eagle Harbor, Southeast of St. Joseph Bay.
Background concentration means that red tide is present in the water, but not in large enough concentrations to affect sea life or humans.
Red Tide is an organism that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans with eye, nose and throat irritation.
