The 2025 Coastal Cleanup program will be held in Franklin County this Saturday, September 20th.
The worldwide cleanup campaign helps remove thousands of pounds of trash from Franklin County beaches and millions of pounds from beaches world-wide.
Last year, 220 volunteers fanned out over 14 locations from Bald Point State Park to Seafood Landing Park in Apalachicola and collected trash from local beaches, islands, bay shores, and rivers.
This year, volunteers will help clean up the shorelines from locations reaching from Bald Point to St. Vincent Island including locations in Lanark Village, Carrabelle, Eastpoint, Apalachicola and St. George Island.
Volunteers should bring their own bug spray, sunscreen and protective clothing; trash bags and gloves will be provided.
There will also be snacks and water.
The event runs from 830 to 1130 Saturday morning.
Details can be found on Apalachicola Riverkeeper’s website https://apalachicolariverkeeper.org/
