The
Franklin County Planning and Zoning Office is warning customers of an ongoing
e-mail scam.
The P and Z said it has
been made aware of scam emails being sent out requesting payment for Planning
and Zoning permits.
The scammer appears to
be gaining the information from the P&Z Agendas and includes accurate
information that was obtained from the Franklin County application.
The email looks official
and is asking for payment to be made via wire transfer.
Franklin County will
NEVER require you to wire your permit payment.
Also, please note that
all correspondence from the Franklin County Planning and Zoning department will
come from zoning@franklincountyflorida.gov or permits@franklincountyflorida.gov.
If you have received an
email pertaining to your pending application that looks suspicious or if you
have any questions, please call the Planning and Zoning office at 850-653-9783.
No comments:
Post a Comment