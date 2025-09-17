(photo from the City of Apalachicola website)
The
Franklin County Tourist Development Council has been approved to provide a half
million dollars to replace the V pier in Apalachicola.
The V Pier is located at Battery Park in Apalachicola; it was
damaged during Hurricane Michael in 2018.
The pier is considered a draw for tourists to Apalachicola
as it provides access to both the Apalachicola Bay and River and is one of the first
landmarks visitors see when crossing the bridge into Apalachicola.
The TDC funding will help pay for phase 1 of the rebuilding
project, which will focus on the Apalachicola Riverside of the pier.
The city felt the Riverside section of the pier should be
prioritized because it is the most visible section from land and will create
the highest immediate impact for visitors, allowing access for observation and
recreational fishing.
A key feature of the design is the addition of 9 ADA-accessible
fishing areas, ensuring that people of all abilities can experience the pier.
Bids for the project were approved in May, with a company
called HG Harders selected for the job.
Once the riverside section of the pier is complete, the city
will work with the TDC on construction of the Bayside section.
No comments:
Post a Comment