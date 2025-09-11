The Patriot Tour will make its way through Port St. Joe on Saturday.
The Patriot Tour is an annual event, headed by a group called Nation of Patriots, during which one American flag passes through all 50 states.
The event takes 126 days to complete and covers nearly15,000 miles.
The group raises money which is distributed to VA facilities and veterans’ groups to help veterans facing financial hardship or who have a service-connected injury or illness and a dependent.
The money can be used for everything from household expenses to medical expenses, food and clothing and children’s needs.
The Patriot Tour will arrive at the John C. Gainous VFW Post in Port St. Joe on Saturday around 11 AM.
They will leave again around 11:30 from the parking lot of the Tyndall Federal Credit Union for the flag exchange ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park at Beacon Hill.
On Sunday morning, the Tour will head to the Panama City Harley-Davidson and then west to the Pensacola Harley-Davidson.
You can find out more about the event and about assistance provided through the fundraising on-line at www.nationofpatriots.com
