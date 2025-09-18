Two of Franklin County’s sports parks will have their lighting systems updated to hopefully bring more tournaments to the county

Two of Franklin County’s sports parks will have their lighting systems updated so kids and adults can use the parks day or night and hopefully bring more tournaments to the county.
The Franklin County Tourist Development council has approved spending over a million dollars to upgrade the lighting systems at the DW Wilson Sports Complex in Apalachicola and the Will Kendrick Sports Complex in Carrabelle.
The vast majority of the money will be used to replace the old lights at the DW Wilson Sports Complex with a new lighting system.
A company called Musco Sports Lighting will install energy efficient, programmable, wind-rated sports lighting at a price of nearly 1 million dollars.
Similar lighting systems are already in place at the parks in Carrabelle and Eastpoint.
They not only provide better lighting for the sports fields and use much less energy than the older systems, but also come with BallTracker technology which optimizes visibility of the ball in play and with Control-Link® control which provides remote on/off and dimming which can be controlled through an app.
The other upgrades include new lighting for the batting cages at Both the DW Wilson sports complex and the Will Kendrick Sports Complex at a cost of about 23 thousand dollars for both.
The Tourist Development Council said the enhanced lighting systems will help the TDC market Franklin County as a host location for various sports tournaments and special events.
These tournaments will result in additional sports tourism spending and future stays within the county by participating families.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment