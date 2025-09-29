Volunteers across Franklin County removed about 4350 pounds of trash and debris from local shorelines during the annual coastal cleanup event on September 20th.
215 volunteers fanned out over 17 locations from Bald Point State Park to Seafood Landing Park in Apalachicola and collected trash from local beaches, islands, bay shores, and rivers.
Volunteer efforts ranged from 2 volunteers at Abercrombie Landing to 52 volunteers at Bald Point State Park.
Still, volunteers removed primarily the type of trash you would expect to see including cans, bottles, cigarette butts, plastic, Styrofoam, fishing gear and rope.
They also found a few crab traps and beach umbrellas.
But every year volunteers find a few interesting items too.
This year they found a paint roller in a Halloween bucket, a barnacle-encrusted child’s plastic lawn mower, a wheelchair footrest, a surfboard, and Sambar deer antlers.
The most unusual item went to the group cleaning up Eastpoint west of the fishing pier who found part of a prosthetic arm.
The Franklin County Coastal Cleanup is sponsored by the Apalachicola Riverkeeper, with help from Keep Franklin County Beautiful, the Forecastle Foundation, SGI Trash Patrol, Conservation Pathways, Franklin County Solid Waste, and local state parks.
https://apalachicolariverkeeper.org/cleanups/
215 volunteers fanned out over 17 locations from Bald Point State Park to Seafood Landing Park in Apalachicola and collected trash from local beaches, islands, bay shores, and rivers.
Volunteer efforts ranged from 2 volunteers at Abercrombie Landing to 52 volunteers at Bald Point State Park.
Still, volunteers removed primarily the type of trash you would expect to see including cans, bottles, cigarette butts, plastic, Styrofoam, fishing gear and rope.
They also found a few crab traps and beach umbrellas.
But every year volunteers find a few interesting items too.
This year they found a paint roller in a Halloween bucket, a barnacle-encrusted child’s plastic lawn mower, a wheelchair footrest, a surfboard, and Sambar deer antlers.
The most unusual item went to the group cleaning up Eastpoint west of the fishing pier who found part of a prosthetic arm.
The Franklin County Coastal Cleanup is sponsored by the Apalachicola Riverkeeper, with help from Keep Franklin County Beautiful, the Forecastle Foundation, SGI Trash Patrol, Conservation Pathways, Franklin County Solid Waste, and local state parks.
https://apalachicolariverkeeper.org/cleanups/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment