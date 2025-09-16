Wakulla 4-H Announces First-Ever Teen Leadership Summit
Crawfordville, FL – Wakulla 4-H is excited to announce the inaugural Future Leaders of Wakulla Teen Leadership Summit, scheduled for Monday, October 13, 2025, at the Wakulla County Extension Office in Crawfordville. This dynamic one-day event is designed to empower youth ages 11 to 18 through engaging workshops and hands-on learning experiences.
“There is no school in Wakulla County that day, making it a perfect opportunity to offer a full day of enriching programming,” said Rachel Pienta, Wakulla 4-H Youth Development Agent. “We’re inviting youth to explore topics like communication skills, leadership, college and career readiness, civic engagement, financial literacy, wellness, entrepreneurship, and more.”
The summit will run from 9 AM to 4 PM, with supervision available from 8 AM to 5 PM. The day will include:
Registration is now open to all youth ages 11–18, regardless of 4-H membership. The $15 registration fee includes lunch, snacks, and workshop materials. Parents will receive payment instructions after completing registration at: https://4HFLOWLeadership.
For more information about the summit, 4-H enrollment, or volunteer opportunities, contact Rachel Pienta at the Wakulla Extension Office, located at 84 Cedar Avenue, Crawfordville, or visit: https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.
Wakulla 4-H is an equal opportunity institution.
No comments:
Post a Comment