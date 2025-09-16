Weems Memorial Hospital is looking for sponsors for its Fall Social Event called Rising Tides Lift All Boats.
The event will be held on Sunday, November the 9th at the Apalachicola Yacht Club.
Tickets to the event are $100 which you can purchase through the Weems Memorial Healthcare Foundation.
The event will be set up like a cocktail party with tapas stations as well as an open bar and live music.
There will also be an online Silent Auction.
Sponsorship levels range from 250 dollars to 1500 dollars.
The group is also seeking items for the auction, and would especially like donations of experiential nature like vacation rentals, event tickets, and dinners at local establishments.
If you would like to find out more about being part of the event, you can e-mail weemsfoundation@weemsmemorial.com
Sponsorships and auction donations are needed by October the 15th.
