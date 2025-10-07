A Crawfordville man was critically injured after walking in front of a vehicle near Hudson Park on Tuesday.
The accident happened around 1:30 Tuesday on US-319.
The Highway patrol said a 54-year-old man from McDonough, Georgia was heading south on 319 when for unknown reasons, a 59-year-old man from Crawfordville walked in front of his truck.
The pedestrian was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries.
The driver of the truck, along with his passenger, were uninjured.
The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Wakulla County Sheriff Office, Wakulla EMS and Fire Rescue.
