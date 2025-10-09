A traffic stop in Gulf County on Sunday ended with an arrest on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine.
On October 5th, Deputies conducted a traffic stop that led to the arrest of 44-year-old Timothy Carson O’Bryan Jr. of Wewahitchka.
During the stop, deputies observed items being thrown from the vehicle.
They recovered a camouflage bag and a yellow bag containing over 130 grams of methamphetamine as well as digital scales, and syringes.
O’Bryan admitted knowledge of the drugs and said he directed a passenger to discard them.
O’Bryan was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving While License Suspended or Revoked.
The Sheriff’s office said this is a clear example of the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office’s ongoing commitment to removing dangerous drugs from our community and keeping residents safe.
If you or a loved one are struggling with substance use or addiction, help is available.
Residents of Gulf County can contact the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office Outreach Coordinator, Megan, at 850-227-1115 for confidential assistance, resources, and referrals for treatment.
