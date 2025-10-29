Apalachicola water customers should have cleaner water in the next few weeks as a long-awaited scrubber has finally been delivered to the city and will now be installed into the City’s water system.
The city faced severe water quality issues over the summer because of the failure of a water scrubber that was damaged during Hurricane Helene last year.
The scrubber helps remove the smell of sulfides from the water – many people liken it to the smell of rotten eggs.
That led to many highly publicized complaints from city residents, who were dealing with not only the smell, but also some discoloration in the water, calling it undrinkable.
It also led to a formal investigation into the city by Florida’s Attorney General’s office.
The new water scrubber was initially expected to be delivered in July or August, but was finally brought in on Monday.
It should be installed over the next few weeks.
