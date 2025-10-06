As it gets
colder, monarch butterflies will begin passing through our area on their way to
more southern climates so make sure to watch out for them especially while
you're driving.
As the chilly weather hits the northern United States and Canada
every fall, monarch butterflies begin a migration south that takes them across
North Florida.
Millions of monarchs east of the Rocky Mountains spend their
winters at a specific forest in central Mexico—encompassing just 70 square
miles and to get there, they use Florida’s river corridors and coastal barrier
islands.
Many of the butterflies pass over our bays as they move south,
so slowing down a little on the bridges might help more of the survive.
Research indicates the Monarch
population has declined up to 90 percent due to various factors such as habitat
loss, land management practices and some types of chemically aided
agriculture.
The loss of quality breeding habitat
due to increased use of herbicide-tolerant crops has been particularly harmful
because the butterfly’s host plant which is milkweed has been essentially
eliminated in the agricultural landscape where they were once abundant.
There are many things people can do
to help increase the Monarch population.
One of the easiest and most helpful
options is to create breeding habitat for Monarchs by planting milkweed that is
native to Florida.
Native milkweed is the only food
source that Monarch butterflies will feed on and there are numerous species of
native milkweed to choose from.
