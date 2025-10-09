Donovan Chapman to headline 62 Annual Florida Seafood Festival

The Florida Seafood Festival has announced its headliner for this
year’s festival – and it’s someone many of us know personally.
Country singer Donovan Chapman will perform on Saturday,
November the 1st on the festival main stage.
Chapman was born in Louisiana, but after 11 years in the Air Force, he
lived many years here in Franklin County.
He has recorded two studio albums and charted four singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, with his highest being the
No. 42-peaking "House Like That" in late 2006.
In September 2023, Chapman released his album
"Raised Old School" which has the singles "Old School and
Whatcha Know About That."
And
as always there will a number of other local and regional bands playing at the
festival this year – you can stay updated on Seafood festival news on-line at
www.Floridaseafoodfestival.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment