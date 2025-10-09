Fishermen have less than a week to apply for the fourth annual limited harvest season of goliath grouper in state waters.
Fishermen can apply anytime through October 15th, for the upcoming 2026 season.
Permits to participate in the limited-entry harvest will be awarded by a random-draw lottery.
The cost to apply is $10 plus fees and permit lottery applications are available online at www.GoOutdoorsFlorida.com
A goliath harvest permit and tag will cost $150 for residents and $500 for non-residents.
Permits and tags are non-transferable and no exemptions apply.
The Goliath Grouper harvest includes a total recreational harvest of up to 200 goliath per year, with a maximum of 50 from Everglades National Park.
A limit of one fish per person will be allowed with the open season running from March 1 through May 31.
Harvest of Goliath Grouper continues to be prohibited in federal waters.
