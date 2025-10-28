Franklin County commissioners will hold a workshop this evening in Apalachicola to discuss the possibility of mandatory garbage service for Franklin County residents.
The illegal dumping of household garbage has long been a major problem in Franklin County.
Because garbage pickup is not mandatory, many residents choose not to pay for the service and instead find other ways to dispose of their trash.
That includes dumping their trash in other people’s cans, or just leaving it on public property where the county or city has to remove it.
The county commission has come very close to voting on mandatory trash pickup over the past 20 years, but have never taken final action in the issue.
Today’s workshop will be held at 6 PM at the Franklin County courthouse Annex in Apalachicola.
The County Commission wants to hear from the public about their ideas on how to implement mandatory garbage pickup.
Since this is a workshop, no final decisions will be made at the meeting.
The meeting is open to the public and will also be viewable using ZOOM.
You can get more information about attending the workshop on-line at Franklincountyflorida.com.
https://towncloud.io/go/franklin-county-fl/agendas/491
