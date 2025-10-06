FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Frankie is a six-month-old lab mix. This pretty
girl with the beautiful eyes is very happy, social and playful. She loves the
company of other dogs and should make a wonderful pet as well as second dog.
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for
more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65
in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website
at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
