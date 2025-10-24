FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Cabo is a 2-yr old Golden Retriever. He hasn't
been well socialized so he is a little shy at first. He loves his walks and
interacting with people but he doesn't care for other dogs. This boy needs to
be an only dog. If you're wondering about the dark muzzle, it's from an
allergic reaction to mothers’ milk when he was a puppy. We think it makes him
look unique! If you can provide Cabo with the kind of home he needs, please
consider adopting him!
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for
more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65
in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website
at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
No comments:
Post a Comment