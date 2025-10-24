Friday, October 24, 2025

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

 

Cabo is a 2-yr old Golden Retriever. He hasn't been well socialized so he is a little shy at first. He loves his walks and interacting with people but he doesn't care for other dogs. This boy needs to be an only dog. If you're wondering about the dark muzzle, it's from an allergic reaction to mothers’ milk when he was a puppy. We think it makes him look unique! If you can provide Cabo with the kind of home he needs, please consider adopting him!

 

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.







