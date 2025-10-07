Franklin County is continuing its project to replace dune walkovers on St. George Island, and have added two more walkovers to the list.
Over the past few years, the county has been steadily replacing dune walkovers on the island, many of which are about 25 years old.
It has become necessary to replace some of the oldest and most deteriorated structures as the county parks and recreation department is no longer able to repair and keep the walkovers safe in their current condition.
Dune walkovers are needed for erosion control by aiding in the preservation of natural dune topography and native vegetation.
Earlier this month, the commission agreed to add the walkovers at 8th street east and the walkover at lighthouse park to the replacement list.
The county will soon begin looking for companies to do the work.
Replacing dune walkovers is time sensitive as the county doesn’t want to do it during the busiest tourist season, and they’re not allowed to do it during sea turtle nesting season, which begins in May.
