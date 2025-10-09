Franklin county is now seeking bids for the phase 2 of a major county-wide dune restoration project.
The project will restore sand dunes and coastal hammocks at the two county beach park locations including the St. George Island Lighthouse Park and Carrabelle Beach Park.
It will also include a county-wide dune vegetation project to install varied vegetation along 11 miles of public beaches including four miles of St. George Island, 5 miles of Alligator Point and 1 mile at Bald Point.
The county has already received and approved bids for much of the vegetation portion of the project.
Now they are seeking bids to enhance the sand dunes and do some planting at Carrabelle Beach and Lighthouse Park on St. George Island.
The Carrabelle beach portion of the project includes the placement of approximately 1,800 cubic yards of beach compatible sand along 800 ft of park shorefront, as well as the installation of approximately 14,500 native dune plants on the constructed dune.
The project will also add 620 ft of Mobi-Mat at eight beach access points to make Carrabelle beaches easier to access.
The Lighthouse Park project includes the placement of approximately 1,250 cubic yards of beach compatible sand along 450 ft of park shorefront, the installation of approximately 10,500 native dune plants on the constructed dune, and the installation of 82 coastal trees and shrubs.
Companies interested in bidding on the dune restoration project can find all of the information they need at the franklin county website at www.franklincountyflorida.com
